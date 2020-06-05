BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball game is being postponed over COVID-19 concerns.

The game was set for May 31 at Sahlen Field. That date was picked because it coincided with a Buffalo Bills camp around the same time.

Since no on-field training can take place until NFL facilities reopen, no players are available to play the game.

“I am bummed we need to postpone the softball game this year due to COVID-19. We were all looking forward to getting together as a team and hanging out with the fans again but understand the safety of everyone involved is our top priority. We will reschedule as soon as we can. Thank you for understanding and stay safe!,” Micah Hyde said.

Tickets already sold for the game will be valid for the new, as yet-to-be determined date. Proceeds from the game benefit Micah Hyde's IMagINe for Youth Foundation.

More information can be found at bisons.com.

RELATED: Agent: Jets, ageless Gore agree to terms on 1-year deal

RELATED: Levi Wallace will be gaming for a good cause on #GivingTuesdayNow

RELATED: In terms of on the field, McDermott's biggest concern for the Bills is the timing of the passing game