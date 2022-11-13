Bills lead Vikings at the half; Allen starts

Josh Allen started for the Bills despite an injury to his throwing elbow. The Bills lead the Vikings 24-10 at the half.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen's true status was shrouded in secrecy even through most of pregame warm-up, but he did in fact start for the Buffalo Bills against the Minnesota Vikings and has Buffalo in the lead 24-10 at the half.

Allen hit Gabe Davis for an 11-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left in the second quarter, and showed no ill-effects from the injury.

He went 14-of-18 passing for 134 yards and that touchdown in the first half.

He suffered an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow on the final drive of last week's loss to the Jets. He didn't practice through the course of the week.

Bills running back Devin Singletary fumbled with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in the half, but the Vikings turned it over on downs.

The Bills running game was strong to start the game. Singletary ran for 41-yards and two touchdowns.

Rookie, defensive back Christian Benford intercepted Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins that helped to set up a 34-yard field goal from Tyler Bass to give Buffalo a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Greg Joseph connected on a 27-yard field goal to cut the Bills lead to 17-10 in the second quarter.