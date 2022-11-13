Bills QB Josh Allen officially active vs. Vikings

The Bills have officially designated quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) as active against the Minnesota Vikings.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially active for today's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills released that information as is standard 90 minutes before kickoff.

Allen did not take the field early, which was unusual for him. Back-up Case Keenum, who took the starters reps during practice this week, has been on the field throwing in the pregame. Allen is usually out early throwing the football. He did go on the field around 12:15 p.m.

The expectation is that Allen will start, although the Bills have yet to confirm that. Allen and Keenum are the only quarterbacks on the gameday roster, as the Bills did not elevate Matt Barkley from the practice squad in advance of the game.

Top cornerback Tre'Davious White is once again inactive as he continues his recovery from the torn ACL last Thanksgiving. The Bills activated White from the PUP list ahead of the game against the Chiefs in mid-October, but he has yet to see any game action.