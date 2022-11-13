Family goes viral after Bills ticket reaction

Bronx and Adrian reaction to getting tickets to Sunday's Bills game against the Minnesota Vikings went viral after Dion Dawkins retweeted it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One family made the long drive to Western New York for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.



Lacey and Rudy Barone are originally from the Buffalo area but relocated to South Carolina more than 15 years ago.

Recently they decided to send their kids on a scavenger hunt where they surprised them with tickets to Sunday's game. A video of their reaction went viral on social media especially after being shared by offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.

"Bills, Minnesota Vikings! Lets gooo yeah!," the boys were shown screaming in the video before running laps around their backyard.

Kids can’t wait to see you this wkd!!! All the way from South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/wNb3I34rBc — Jabronie (@bronxbomberz00) November 10, 2022



"Just maybe 100 views, just family and friends, and then once Dion Dawkins picked it up thousands of views. It's only been 24-48 hours since he shared it and maybe almost 10,000 views by now."

The boys Bronx and Adrian recapped what exactly they were feeling in that exciting moment.

"I wasn't really thinking my whole body was numb my fingers were tingling when i found out we were going to the Bills," Bronx said.

"Its like I was like whoa the Bills tickets and I was like this is insane because I've never been to a NFL game and specifically a bills game. So it's our favorite team," Adrian said.