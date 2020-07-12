Week 13 preview: Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Bills return to the scene of their most heartbreaking loss in Arizona to play the 49ers, amid COVID-19 regulations in Santa Clara County, California.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills (8-3) are heading back to Glendale, Arizona, where they suffered a Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on a last second Hail Mary, to meet the San Francisco 49ers (5-6) on Monday Night Football.

The Week 13 matchup was supposed to be a home game for the 49ers, but Santa Clara County in California banned contact sports from being played due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano could make his return for Monday Night Football after being sidelined with hamstring and pectoral injuries. Bills coach Sean McDermott told the media he’s happy with the progress Milano has made with the medical staff.

The 49ers get back wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who was recovering from a hamstring injury that happened against the New England Patriots back in October.

The 49ers' starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, suffered an ankle sprain in Week 2 against the New York Jets. He attempted to play, reinjuring his ankle in an early November loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and has not played since.

The Bills' defense is preparing for backup quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday. Mullens helped lead the Niners to a comeback win against the Rams the previous week.

The Bills, who have averaged less than 100 yards per game on the ground this season, showed signs of improvement in the run game with 172 yards rushing last week, in a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. They'll need to find a way to keep that productivity, as the 49ers boast one of the top ten run defenses in the NFL.

"The things that we've been doing as an offense happen to be working," Bills running back Zack Moss said. "Now that we get into this stretch ..it's very, very important that we finish out the season on a strong note, for a lot of reasons."

"Last game against the Rams, they did a great job of running the ball and opened up the pass for [Mullens] and made the game a lot easier on the quarterback," Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White said.

"They can pretty much do both, and not be one dimensional. I feel like if we go into the game and try to make them one dimensional and try to stop the run and make them drop back and pass it the whole game .. I feel like our chances are way better."

