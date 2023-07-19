Sahlens Sports Park hosts Princess Day

This princess themed camp is for anyone who loves Disney, princesses, and fairytales at Sahlens Sports Park, which isn't a typical day at the field.

ELMA, N.Y. — Calling all princess lovers, Sahlens Sports Park is hosting a magical day of fun for children.

The magical day filled with fairytales and more will be on Friday, July 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Children and their families can come to the Elma sports park location to enjoy things such as a makeup station, photo opportunities, coloring, crafts, and more.

There will be a projector set up to watch a movie while the event goes on for families. There will also be food and drinks provided.

Children attending the event will have the chance to decorate both their own crowns as well as sugar cookies with icing, pearls, and sprinkles as dessert.

Today's the last chance to sign up for Princess Day Camp this Friday! If your kiddo loves Disney, fairytales, and arts &... Posted by Sahlen's Sports Park on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Sahlens Sports Park says it is excited to hold an event that isn't their typical sports day so more people can enjoy the park that may have different interests and hobbies.