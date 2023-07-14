Sabres sign 2nd-round pick Anton Wahlberg

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have the first member of this year's draft class under contract.
The team announced Friday that second round pick Anton Wahlberg has singed his three-year, entry-level contract.
Buffalo selected him in the second round (39th overall) of this year's draft in Nashville.
The 6-foot-3, 192-pound forward is expected to continue playing next year in Sweden. General manager Kevyn Adams had said he considered Wahlberg to be a first-round talent.
The Sabres also re-signed forward Brett Murray to a one-year deal worth $775,000. Murray spent last season with AHL Rochester, where he had 23 goals and 26 assists in 71 games. He had four goals and six assists in the Amerks' playoff run to the Eastern Conference finals.