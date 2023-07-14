Sabres sign 2nd-round pick Anton Wahlberg

The Sabres drafted Wahlberg with the 39th pick in the entry draft last month. (photo courtesy: Buffalo Sabres)

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have the first member of this year's draft class under contract.

The team announced Friday that second round pick Anton Wahlberg has singed his three-year, entry-level contract.

Buffalo selected him in the second round (39th overall) of this year's draft in Nashville.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound forward is expected to continue playing next year in Sweden. General manager Kevyn Adams had said he considered Wahlberg to be a first-round talent.