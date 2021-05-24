Blue Jays to expand fully vaccinated seating at Sahlen Field

The team says they worked with local health officials to increase the overall seating capacity to 45%.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday they will be expanding seating for fully vaccinated people at Sahlen Field beginning June 15.

The team says they worked with local health officials to increase the overall seating capacity to 45%. Sixty six percent of those seats are in the fully vaccinated section, while 34% of those seats are in the socially distanced pods.

Tickets for those games from June 15-17 will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 27 at 10am. You can purchase tickets here: bluejays.com/tickets

Following CDC guidelines, fans sitting in the outdoor seating bowl will not have to wear a facemask, but they will still need to wear one when indoors, including the suites, restrooms and the concourse.