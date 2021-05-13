Better Business Bureau warns of possible scams ahead of Blue Jays ticket sales

The BBB, along with the Blue Jays, Bisons and the Erie County District Attorney's office say online secondary markets already selling tickets for June home games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fans are excited at the chance of being able to watch Major League Baseball in person at Sahlen Field this summer. However, the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure the tickets you buy are legitimate.

The BBB, along with the Blue Jays, Bisons and the Erie County District Attorney's office is issuing a warning of possible ticket scams ahead of the start of ticket sales on May 18.

"We see ticket scams pop up every time there is a major event in Upstate New York,” said Warren Clark, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York. “We welcome the Blue Jays to Buffalo, and we want to make sure fans are going to legitimate sources to buy their tickets. If they come across any scams, please report them to BBB.org/scamtracker and the District Attorney’s Office.”

Blue Jays tickets will be officially sold at bluejays.com/tickets. The official secondary market for Blue Jays and other MLB tickets is StubHub.com. Purchases made through any other source cannot be verified as official tickets.

The BBB and Blue Jays offer fans to know the following: