Blue Jays sell out first 8 games in Buffalo; battle for tickets in secondary market

Tickets on StubHub have ranged from $134 to $999 depending on the date, time, and opponent.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tickets to see the Blue Jays in Buffalo are now sold out for the first eight games being held at Sahlen Field this summer.

The team launched ticket sales through MLB.com on Thursday at 10 a.m. It was a week later than expected because New York's COVID-19 protocols changed.

Other websites like StubHub, a licensed partner of the MLB, still have some options but they will likely cost you.

As of Thursday night, ticket prices for the Blue Jays' first game in Buffalo against the Miami Marlins on June 1, ranged from $134 to $550, regardless of whether they were designated for vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals.

Ann Burke of Tonawanda, a lifelong baseball fan whose father instilled in her a love for the Yankees, had hoped to snag tickets for their series in Buffalo. She tried through MLB.com.

"First it would say no tickets, then it would say there was a section with two seats, so I brought those into my cart, went to check out with my credit card ... 'Oh, those tickets no longer exist,' " Burke said.

While she wasn't able to get tickets to any of the three Yankees-Blue Jays games from June 15 to 17, Burke opted for one of the Astros' games.

"I will go and be happy to see the Astros is the moral of the story," she said, adding, "it's not every day major league baseball comes to Buffalo."

Burke hasn't given up and said she will check StubHub to see if there's a reasonable price for any of the Yankees-Blue Jays matchup. Tickets for the first game on June 15 start around $300, but with fees and processing, they top out over $1,000.

Some MLB fans, such as Chris Leumer, had better luck because of early access.

"I was able to buy them yesterday [Wednesday]. I logged in right at 10 o'clock, I didn't realize I needed an MLB login, so that set me back a few minutes, but I was still able to get tickets to the first Blue Jays game and two others," Leumer said.

Although he is vaccinated, Leumer said he opted for the non-vaccinated seats, which will be spaced out and not as crowded. Masks will be required regardless of the section.

If you're searching for a vaccinated section, the Blue Jays' website is clearly labeled. But on secondary sites such as StubHub, it's not as obvious. There is a warning listed, but you have to scroll to see it or wait until checkout.

The Blue Jays provided this map so fans can cross-reference.

Vaccinated sections are marked with white slashes. Unvaccinated are unmarked and will have social distancing in place. Capacity at Sahlen Field will be capped at 35 percent.

While fans may have struck out during this first round of sales, there will be other chances.

"I definitely will be looking for tickets all summer because I love baseball, I love the Yankees," Burke said.

Added Leumer of Lancaster: "I've been to plenty of Bisons' games, but to see all the construction and work they're doing at the stadium, it will be interesting."

The next round of tickets for games starting June 24 will go on sale starting June 8 for Bison season ticket holders, then the general public on June 10.