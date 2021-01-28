Texans to hire Culley edging Bills DC Leslie Frazier

The Houston Texans are hiring Baltimore assistant head coach and passing game coordinator David Culley. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was a finalist.

HOUSTON — David Culley has been hired as the coach of the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the hiring hasn’t been announced.

It will be the first head coaching job for the 65-year-old Culley, who has worked as an assistant for the Baltimore Ravens since 2019. He becomes the fourth coach in Texans history, replacing Bill O’Brien, who was fired after the team opened the season 0-4.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was a finalist for the job.