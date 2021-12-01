Bills' Frazier: The Texans inquired about head coaching vacancy

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier admitted during his weekly video calls Monday, that the Houston Texans have asked to interview him for the head coaching job.
But he is focused on the task at hand - get the Bills defense ready to go as far as possible in this NFL postseason.
"I'm really thrilled with what we're doing here in Buffalo with so much left to be accomplished in this season - that would thrill me as much as anything to continue to see us to play," Frazier said Monday.
To get our first playoff win here in 25 years and be a part of that, to be a part of the staff that broke the drought to win the AFC East, there's so much more to be done with this team and this season, it's hard to think of other things."
Frazier was hired by the Bills in early 2017 to serve as defensive coordinator and was promoted to assistant head coach last March. He previously served as a head coach for the Minnesota Vikings and played in the NFL with the 1985 Chicago Bears.
Frazier helped lead the Bills to their first playoff victory since 1995 with a 27-24 win over Indianapolis on Saturday.