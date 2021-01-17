Report: Bills' Frazier interviews with Texans about head coaching vacancy

Frazier was hired by the Bills in early 2017 to serve as defensive coordinator and was promoted to assistant head coach last March.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier interviewed for the head coaching job with the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I'm really thrilled with what we're doing here in Buffalo with so much left to be accomplished in this season. That would thrill me as much as anything to continue to see us play," Frazier said on Monday during a weekly video call, acknowledging that the Texans had asked permission to talk with him.

"To get our first playoff win here in 25 years and be a part of that, to be a part of the staff that broke the drought to win the AFC East, there's so much more to be done with this team and this season, it's hard to think of other things."

Frazier was hired by the Bills in early 2017 to serve as defensive coordinator and was promoted to assistant head coach last March. He previously served as a head coach for the Minnesota Vikings and played in the NFL with the 1985 Chicago Bears.