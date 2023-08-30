Buffalo youth hockey players cope with loss of the Beauts

It became official Tuesday that Buffalo will no longer have a professional women’s hockey team.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gone are the nights of celebrations, packed arenas and diehard fans for the Buffalo Beauts, as the buzzer has sounded on the eight-year-old franchise’s existence.

It comes after the announcement of the Premiere Hockey Federation’s buyout in June and Tuesday’s news that Western New York would not have a franchise in the newly formed Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Craig Muni was the Beauts head coach for three seasons — a franchise that raised the Isobel Cup in 2017, just two years after its creation.

One of his biggest concerns right now is the future of the game.

“We've always said what we do now is to pave the road for those little girls in the stands,” Muni said.

Don Hauser is the head coach of the Buffalo Regals 14U girls team and shares the same concerns. He says since the arrival of the Beauts, he’s seen participation numbers skyrocket.

“Kids are looking for role models,” Hauser said. “Without the team being in our backyard, it's going to be harder for them to connect with that.”

They hope that connection won’t be off the ice in Buffalo for too long.

“I think with time the league will grow,” Muni said. “Women's hockey will grow, and I perceive Buffalo will be in the future plans.”