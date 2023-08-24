Former Nardin Academy president files lawsuit against school

Sandra Betters is alleging defamation and a breach of her employment agreement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former embattled Nardin Academy President Sandra Betters is striking back, filling a 63-page federal lawsuit against the private Catholic school that previously employed her.

Betters is alleging a breach of her employment agreement and defamation, among a number of other accusations.

It comes after the former president stepped down in June following months of student protests, threats from donors and parents reconsidering enrolling their students based on claims that Betters created a toxic environment.

But according to Michael Willemin, Betters’ attorney, the environment that his client is accused of fostering is one that she inherited — not one that she created.

“Enrollment at Nardin was in decline,” he said. “The deficit in Nardin was on the rise. The debt at Nardin was on the rise, and all these issues with respect to race relations that our client walked into Nardin and experienced were already in existence.”

Better’s attorney also said his client received death threats with one email from a parent telling her to “walk carefully and look over your shoulder or something or someone will handle you.”

Despite the threat, the former president, in addition to asking for compensation, is requesting to be reinstated as president of the school.

“If she has the opportunity to go back and complete the job, she will certainly do that,” Willemin said. “And hopefully with a supportive board, a supportive community, a supportive faculty and a supportive administration underneath her.”