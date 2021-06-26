Guerrero hits 26th homer, Blue Jays beat Orioles 12-4

Guerrero edged ahead of San Diego’s Fernando Tatís Jr. for the most homers this year. Guerrero homered during a four-run burst in the third inning that also included Bo Bichette’s RBI double and Hernández’s homer.

Grichuk, who drove in four runs, and Bichette each had three hits of Toronto’s 15 hits. Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins each had two RBIs for Baltimore, which lost for the 15th time in 17 games and dropped its 21st of 22 road games.