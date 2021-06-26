x
Guerrero hits 26th homer, Blue Jays beat Orioles 12-4

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 26th home run, leading Toronto past Baltimore.
Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr., center, celebrates with Randal Grichuk, right, after scoring on a single by George Springer during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 26th home run, Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk also connected, and the Toronto Blue Jays breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 12-4. 

Baltimore Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson (12) evades a tag by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire and slides across home safely on a single by Pedro Severino during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Guerrero edged ahead of San Diego’s Fernando Tatís Jr. for the most homers this year. Guerrero homered during a four-run burst in the third inning that also included Bo Bichette’s RBI double and Hernández’s homer.  

Grichuk, who drove in four runs, and Bichette each had three hits of Toronto’s 15 hits. Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins each had two RBIs for Baltimore, which lost for the 15th time in 17 games and dropped its 21st of 22 road games.

Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez (37) hits a two-RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

