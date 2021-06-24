Grand Slam powers Jays past Orioles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit his first grand slam in a six-run first inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took over sole possession of the home run lead with his 24th, and the Toronto Blue Jays extended Baltimore’s road losing streak to 20 games by routing the Orioles 9-0. Baltimore tied the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics for the second-longest road skid in AL history, trailing only the 22 losses in a row by the 1943 A’s. The Orioles have lost 14 of their last 15 overall. Toronto has won a season-high five straight, following a five-game losing streak.