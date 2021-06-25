Orioles rally, beat Blue Jays 6-5 to end 20-game road skid

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Austin Hays drove in two runs to cap an eighth-inning rally and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 10 innings Friday night to snap a 20-game road losing streak.
Baltimore’s road skid was tied for the second-longest in American League history, trailing only the 22 losses in a row by the 1943 A’s.
The last-place Orioles won for the second time in 16 games, improving to 24-52, including 12-26 away from home. Paul Fry (1-2) retired the side in the ninth inning to earn the win and Cole Sulser pitched a shutout 10th for the save.