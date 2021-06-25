x
Orioles rally, beat Blue Jays 6-5 to end 20-game road skid

The Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 10 innings Friday night to snap a 20-game road losing streak.
Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini strikes out for the final out of the top of the ninth inning during the baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Austin Hays drove in two runs to cap an eighth-inning rally and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 10 innings Friday night to snap a 20-game road losing streak. 

Baltimore’s road skid was tied for the second-longest in American League history, trailing only the 22 losses in a row by the 1943 A’s. 

The last-place Orioles won for the second time in 16 games, improving to 24-52, including 12-26 away from home. Paul Fry (1-2) retired the side in the ninth inning to earn the win and Cole Sulser pitched a shutout 10th for the save.

