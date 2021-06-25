Orioles rally, beat Blue Jays 6-5 to end 20-game road skid

The Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 10 innings Friday night to snap a 20-game road losing streak.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Austin Hays drove in two runs to cap an eighth-inning rally and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 10 innings Friday night to snap a 20-game road losing streak.

Baltimore’s road skid was tied for the second-longest in American League history, trailing only the 22 losses in a row by the 1943 A’s.