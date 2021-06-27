Guerrero, Biggio lift Blue Jays to 5-2 win over Orioles

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66 in the Blue Jays' win against Baltimore.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2.

The Blue Jays tallied 12 hits in closing out a four-game series with their seventh win in eight games. Four of those victories came against the Orioles, who have dropped 16 of 18.

Toronto got two hits apiece from Guerrero, Cavan Biggio, Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernández and Reese McGuire on Sunday afternoon. It was the Blue Jays’ 34th game with 10 or more hits, matching the Houston Astros for the most in the majors.