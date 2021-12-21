x
Former Sabre Jack Eichel puts his Buffalo home on the market

Eichel, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4, listed the townhouse at 29 Ojibwa Circle for $1.3 million, according to a listing posted.
Credit: AP
FILE - Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Buffalo, in this Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, file photo. The Buffalo Sabres bottomed out as part of a vision to start over and spur a rebuild by drafting a franchise foundational player such as Jack Eichel in 2015. Six losing seasons later, the Sabres are openly shopping their captain as part of a slate-clearing purge that will essentially place the team back at square one. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has placed his Buffalo Waterfront Village townhouse on the market.

Eichel, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4, listed the townhouse at 29 Ojibwa Circle for $1.3 million, according to a listing posted Dec. 20 on Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and Realtor.com. Howard Hanna agent Giavanna Rossi listed the property.

The nearly 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom townhouse was constructed in 2016 by Ellicott Development Co. Eichel bought the property in August 2018 for $985,000 from former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office.  You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website

