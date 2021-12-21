Former Sabre Jack Eichel puts his Buffalo home on the market

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has placed his Buffalo Waterfront Village townhouse on the market.
Eichel, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4, listed the townhouse at 29 Ojibwa Circle for $1.3 million, according to a listing posted Dec. 20 on Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and Realtor.com. Howard Hanna agent Giavanna Rossi listed the property.
The nearly 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom townhouse was constructed in 2016 by Ellicott Development Co. Eichel bought the property in August 2018 for $985,000 from former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.