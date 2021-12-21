Former Sabre Jack Eichel puts his Buffalo home on the market

Eichel, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4, listed the townhouse at 29 Ojibwa Circle for $1.3 million, according to a listing posted.

Eichel, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4, listed the townhouse at 29 Ojibwa Circle for $1.3 million, according to a listing posted Dec. 20 on Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and Realtor.com. Howard Hanna agent Giavanna Rossi listed the property.