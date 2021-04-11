x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Report: Buffalo Sabres trade Jack Eichel to Vegas Golden Knights

In a tweet early Thursday morning TSN's Darren Dreger reports that the Sabres are trading Eichel and a 2023 third round pick to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Credit: AP
FILE - Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Buffalo, in this Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, file photo. The Buffalo Sabres bottomed out as part of a vision to start over and spur a rebuild by drafting a franchise foundational player such as Jack Eichel in 2015. Six losing seasons later, the Sabres are openly shopping their captain as part of a slate-clearing purge that will essentially place the team back at square one. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are trading Jack Eichel, according to reports from TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

In a tweet early Thursday morning Dreger reports that the Sabres are trading Eichel and a 2023 third round pick in the NHL draft to the Vegas Golden Knights. In exchange the Sabres are getting Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, a first round pick in the 2022 NHL draft, and a third round pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

Tuch is a Syracuse native. His brother Luke played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres and was drafted in 2020 by the Montreal Canadiens. 

According to Dreger, Eichel is expected to have the disc replacement surgery he wanted and the Sabres disagreed over "very soon."

At this time, there is still no official word from the team.

Related Articles

In Other News

Public hearing on Bills stadium location set by Buffalo Common Council