Report: Buffalo Sabres trade Jack Eichel to Vegas Golden Knights

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are trading Jack Eichel, according to reports from TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
In a tweet early Thursday morning Dreger reports that the Sabres are trading Eichel and a 2023 third round pick in the NHL draft to the Vegas Golden Knights. In exchange the Sabres are getting Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, a first round pick in the 2022 NHL draft, and a third round pick in the 2023 NHL draft.
Tuch is a Syracuse native. His brother Luke played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres and was drafted in 2020 by the Montreal Canadiens.
According to Dreger, Eichel is expected to have the disc replacement surgery he wanted and the Sabres disagreed over "very soon."
At this time, there is still no official word from the team.