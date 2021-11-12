Eichel has herniated disk surgery; recovery expected to take 3 months

The Vegas Golden Knights citing Eichel's doctor said the surgery was 'successful and without complications. He is expected to make a full recovery.'

LAS VEGAS — Jack Eichel had surgery on his herniated disk on Friday, according to his new team, the Vegas Golden Knights.

The team citing Eichel's doctor said the surgery was "successful and without complications. He is expected to make a full recovery." The Golden Knights said additional updates with come at a later time.

Eichel, the former Buffalo Sabres captain, is expected to miss about three months after having his preferred choice of surgery for his neck injury. He said he is thankful the Golden Knights have been supportive of the procedure he feuded with the Sabres over.

Eichel had his herniated disk artificially replaced, something the Sabres denied because the procedure had never been performed on an NHL player.

