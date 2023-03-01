Damar Hamlin took to social media to mark 3 months since he collapsed

Hamlin visited the Carolina Panthers for a CPR training and education event they held.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been three months since Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

To mark the anniversary Hamlin took to Twitter on Sunday to thank the community for their support.

"today marks 3 months..." Hamlin wrote. "...just thankful. Thankful to be here, thankful an amazing circle of people who make life easy for me and allow me to focus on nothing but health & wealth."

On Monday, Hamlin was in Charlotte to speak at a CPR training and education event hosted by the Carolina Panthers.

He thanked those who attended for taking the time to learn CPR.

Last week, Hamlin was at the nation's capital where he met with President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

President Biden's official Twitter account posted a photo of the meeting, which continued a busy offseason for the Bills safety.

"Damar Hamlin’s courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people," President Biden's tweet said. "And what's more: he turned recovery into action — and our country is better for it.

"It was my honor to have him and his family here today."

Hamlin also took to social media after the meeting.

"It was a pleasure & an honor meeting you today. I know your time is precious and I wouldn’t waste a second of it! Our conversations were valuable. #UncleJoe," Hamlin said.

Before he met with the president, he met with Schumer to introduce the Access to AEDs Act.