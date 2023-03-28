NFL launches The Smart Heart Sports Coalition for high schools

League executive Jeff Miller said it’s critical for schools to have policies in place to deliver CPR effectively and have immediate access to AEDs.

PHOENIX — The NFL has launched The Smart Heart Sports Coalition, a collaboration among various organizations advocating to adopt evidence-based policies that will prevent fatal outcomes from sudden cardiac arrest among high school students.

“The NFL has a history of stepping up on challenging issues,” league executive Anna Isaacson said. “Damar Hamlin’s life was saved. We want to save more lives.”

The coalition includes the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, NCAA, the American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Korey Stringer Institute, National Athletic Trainers’ Association and Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation.

League executive Jeff Miller said it’s critical for schools to have policies in place to deliver CPR effectively and have immediate access to AEDs.

“If a school has an emergency-action plan in place, if they have somebody trained in CPR and they have access to an AED, a lot of the most tragic situations which unfortunately happen may be prevented.”

Other news out of Monday's NFL owners meetings included:

FUTURE HOSTS

League executive Peter O’Reilly said a vote on host cities for the Super Bowl in 2026 and the NFL draft in 2025 won’t take place this week. O’Reilly said it’s likely to be on the agenda for the May meetings.

Las Vegas hosts the Super Bowl next year and New Orleans will host the following one. Kansas City hosts the NFL draft next month and Detroit will host next year.

PRO BOWL GAMES