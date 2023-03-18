Hamlin meets, greets Bills fans during autograph-signing session

Fans young and old, and from near and far, brought their Bills merchandise, footballs, and more for Hamlin to sign.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin signed autographs for fans Friday night in Orchard Park.

The event was Hamlin's first public appearance in Western New York since his cardiac arrest incident in Cincinnati back in early January, and since he appeared at the Bills' home playoff game against the Bengals.

Fans young and old and from near and far brought their Bills merchandise, footballs, and more for Hamlin to sign. Among the people there was one fan who was at that was at that Monday Night Football game Jan. 2 with a memorable sign.

"Something told me to write that sign. Something told me to pray for Buffalo," said Josh Collins, a Cincinnati Bengals fan. "This was the first time Damar ever saw the sign, was today, and he thanked me for praying for him and praying for Buffalo. That was amazing."

Josh drove to the Buffalo area all the way from Canal Winchester, Ohio, just outside of Columbus. He said meeting Hamlin was powerful and that the Bills are now his second-favorite team.