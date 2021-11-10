x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
University Buffalo

Men's basketball: Bulls' comeback falls short at Michigan

No. 6 Michigan beat Buffalo in the season opener for both teams. Jeenathan Williams scored a career-high 32 points for the Bulls.
Credit: AP
Buffalo guard Ronaldo Segu (10) drives as Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson had 27 points to help No. 6 Michigan open with an 88-76 win over Buffalo on Wednesday night.

The Wolverines started strong in their season opener, leading by as much as 21 points in the first half and going ahead 51-36 at halftime at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. But Michigan came out flat in the second half, allowing Buffalo to cut the deficit to five points with five-plus minutes left.

Caleb Houstan helped Michigan pull away, making a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines a 15-point lead late in the game.

Buffalo’s Jeenathan Williams scored a career-high 32 points.

RELATED VIDEO:

Related Articles

In Other News

Winston Duke Event Postponed At UB