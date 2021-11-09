Niagara hangs tough with Xavier in 63-60 season-opening loss

Marcus Hammond had a game-high 25 points for the Eagles.

CINCINNATI — The Niagara men's basketball team opened up the season at Xavier, and the Purple Eagles took the Musketeers down to the wire on Tuesday night.

Marcus Hammond had a game-high 25 points for the Eagles, while Noah Thomasson hit a three-point shot, beyond half court, with a second remaining, but it wasn't enough for Niagara, falling 63-60.

Thomasson added 11 points in his first game with the Purple Eagles.

The Niagara women won their season opener over Loyola (Md.), 81-71, on Tuesday afternoon.