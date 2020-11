The junior scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Jayvon Graves added 20 points and 6 rebounds.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Jeenathan Williams had 28 points and 12 rebounds as Buffalo got past Towson 74-65.

Jayvon Graves added 20 points, six rebounds, and five steals and Brock Bertram had 12 rebounds and four blocks for Buffalo.

Josh Mballa added eight rebounds.

Zane Martin had 27 points and six assists for the Tigers. Charles Thompson added 17 points and Victor Uyaelunmo had nine rebounds.