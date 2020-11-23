UB: Wednesday basketball games against Gannon University canceled due to COVID-19

According to UB, both men's and women's basketball programs are currently working on schedule adjustments.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo announced Monday that both the men's and women's basketball games scheduled to take place Wednesday, against Gannon University, have been canceled.

UB Athletics say the games will not be played due to positive COVID-19 test results, and subsequent contact tracing, within Gannon's Tier 1 personnel. According to officials, Tier 1 members include student-athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff.

UB released a statement on Twitter saying in part, "The well-being of student-athletes and staff remains the primary concern for everyone in our community. The Department of Athletics and the University will continue to follow all guidelines and safety protocols provided by the NCAA, Mid-American Conference and Erie County Health Department officials."