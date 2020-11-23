UB Bulls' Patterson owns season's 1st 300-yard game

Patterson broke his own school record with 301 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-17 win at Bowling Green

AMHERST, N.Y. — Playing a bit under the radar at Buffalo, Jaret Patterson has put up rushing numbers that demand attention.

Patterson broke his own school record with 301 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-17 win at Bowling Green in the third of his team’s three straight mid-week Mid-American Conference games.