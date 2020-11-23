UB Bulls' Patterson owns season's 1st 300-yard game

AMHERST, N.Y. — Playing a bit under the radar at Buffalo, Jaret Patterson has put up rushing numbers that demand attention.
Patterson broke his own school record with 301 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-17 win at Bowling Green in the third of his team’s three straight mid-week Mid-American Conference games.
Granted, the first 300-yard rushing game in the nation came against the worst run defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision, but Patterson has produced consistently against almost everybody. His 3,323 yards make him the second-leading career rusher among juniors, behind Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard.