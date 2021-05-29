Buffalo rewards AD Mark Alnutt with 5-year contract extension

In addition to the new deal, the school added a vice president’s position to Mark Alnutt’s title. He is in his fourth year at Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt has been given a five-year contract extension through May 2026.

In addition to the new deal, the school added a vice president’s position to Alnutt’s title.

Alnutt is in his fourth year at Buffalo, during which the Mid-American Conference program has continued a run of success. Last season, the Bulls' football team posted its second consecutive bowl victory.

Earlier this month, Alnutt helped introduce UB's new head football coach to the media and its fans.

Maurice Linguist will take over the program after Lance Leipold left for the head coaching job at the University of Kansas after six years at the helm of the Bulls' team.