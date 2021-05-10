x
Linguist introduced as UB Bulls head coach

Maurice Linguist takes over the Bulls program after six seasons under Lance Leipold, who left for the University of Kansas head coaching job.
Credit: University at Buffalo Athletics
UB PRESS CONFERENCE: Maurice "Mo" Linguist is named head football coach of the University at Buffalo by Athletic Director Mark Alnutt on May 10, 2021, at Murchie Family Fieldhouse. Photo by Paul Hokanson/UBBulls.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo introduced its new head football coach to the media and its fans on Monday.

Maurice Linguist will take over the program after Lance Leipold left for the head coaching job at the University of Kansas after six years at the helm of the Bulls' team.

Linguist, 37, who played safety at Baylor, has a history with the Bulls as a defensive backs coach for Buffalo in 2012 and 2013. He had an NFL stint, coaching the Dallas Cowboys defensive backs in 2020, after coaching at Texas A&M, Minnesota, Mississippi State and Iowa State.

Linguist was recently hired as the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Michigan before taking the job at Buffalo. 

Linguist said during his introduction, "The ups, the downs, that's where I get my healthy competitive chip from, the grit and the toughness that you've got to have. The losses. The highs. The lows. The wins. I'm battle tested."

Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Jim Tomsula directs the defense, with defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist, right, during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

