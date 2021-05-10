Linguist introduced as UB Bulls head coach

Maurice Linguist takes over the Bulls program after six seasons under Lance Leipold, who left for the University of Kansas head coaching job.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo introduced its new head football coach to the media and its fans on Monday.

Maurice Linguist will take over the program after Lance Leipold left for the head coaching job at the University of Kansas after six years at the helm of the Bulls' team.

Linguist, 37, who played safety at Baylor, has a history with the Bulls as a defensive backs coach for Buffalo in 2012 and 2013. He had an NFL stint, coaching the Dallas Cowboys defensive backs in 2020, after coaching at Texas A&M, Minnesota, Mississippi State and Iowa State.

Linguist was recently hired as the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Michigan before taking the job at Buffalo.