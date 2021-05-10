Linguist introduced as UB Bulls head coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo introduced its new head football coach to the media and its fans on Monday.
Maurice Linguist will take over the program after Lance Leipold left for the head coaching job at the University of Kansas after six years at the helm of the Bulls' team.
Linguist, 37, who played safety at Baylor, has a history with the Bulls as a defensive backs coach for Buffalo in 2012 and 2013. He had an NFL stint, coaching the Dallas Cowboys defensive backs in 2020, after coaching at Texas A&M, Minnesota, Mississippi State and Iowa State.
Linguist was recently hired as the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Michigan before taking the job at Buffalo.
Linguist said during his introduction, "The ups, the downs, that's where I get my healthy competitive chip from, the grit and the toughness that you've got to have. The losses. The highs. The lows. The wins. I'm battle tested."