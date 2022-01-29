Bonnies defeat Saint Joseph's 80-69

St. Bonaventure improved to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in Atlantic 10 action with its win on Saturday.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure took care of business on Saturday afternoon, limiting Saint Joseph's defensively for most of the day while doing their job on offense to run away with an 80-69 men's basketball victory at the Reilly Center.

Jalen Adaway led the way with 22 points, surpassing 1,000 for his collegiate career. The redshirt senior went 7 for 11 from the floor, and his big-time play led to seven fouls called on the Hawks during his drives to the basket.

With the win, St. Bonaventure improved to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in Atlantic 10 action.

Next up, St. Bonaventure hosts Davidson at the Reilly Center on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.