Bulls fall to Princeton in overtime

Dyaisha Fair dropped a game-high 31 points for the Bulls, while Cheyenne McEvans added 16 points against the Tigers.

PRINCETON, N.J. — Summer Hemphill hit both free throws to tie the game to send the University at Buffalo women's basketball team into overtime against Princeton, but their comeback effort fell short, with the Tigers winning 79-77.

Dyaisha Fair dropped a game-high 31 points for the Bulls, while Cheyenne McEvans added 16 points.

Princeton was led by Julia Cunningham with 21 points.

The loss drops the Bulls to 6-3 on the season. Buffalo stays on the road at Bucknell on Monday to wrap up non-conference play.