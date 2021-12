Freshman Georgia Woolley hit a running jumper at the buzzer to lift UB to a 62-60 win over VCU on Wednesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a youth movement with a flair for the dramatic at Alumni Arena on Wednesday night.

Freshman Georgia Woolley hit a running jumper at the buzzer to lift the University at Buffalo women's basketball team to a 62-60 win over Virginia Commonwealth.

Woolley finished with 11 points on the night, with none bigger than the final two.