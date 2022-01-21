College basketball roundup: Double-doubles and last-second winners

Three of Western New York's Big 4 men's basketball teams finished Friday night with a win.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three out of Western New York's "Big 4" men's basketball teams finished Friday with a win.

St. Bonaventure improved to 11-4 on the road at Duquesne. Osun Osunniyi was dominant, hitting the double-double mark in the first half and finishing with a game-high 21 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks on the way to the Bonnies' 64-56 win in Pittsburgh.

Jalen Adaway and Jaren Holmes each added 16 points for the Bonnies.

Buffalo hosted MAC rival Kent State, and Jeenathan Williams also tallied a double double, with 25 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulls are now 4-2 in the conference with the 64-51 win.

In the MAAC, Armon Harried hit a jumper with two seconds left in the game to put Canisius ahead for a 70-69 win over rider, moving to 6-12.