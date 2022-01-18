NCAA BB Roundup: Dayton tops Bona, Niagara wins, Canisius falters

Dayton handed St. Bonaventure a first conference loss Tuesday night.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Koby Brea and DaRon Holmes II scored 20 points apiece - a career-high for Brea - and Dayton beat Saint Bonaventure (10-4, 2-1) 68-50. Brea made 6 for 7 from 3-point range and Holmes grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots. Jalen Adaway scored 15 points for the Bonnies.

NEW YORK - Noah Thomasson scored 20 points and Marcus Hammond scored 19 and grabbed six rebounds and Niagara beat Manhattan 72-63. Jose Perez and Warren Williams scored 16 points apiece for the Jaspers.