Leipold wins Kansas debut; Jayhawks rally late to beat South Dakota

The student section rushed the field to celebrate the end of a 13-game skid and the Jayhawks’ first win since beating Texas Tech on October 26, 2019.
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jason Bean connected with Lawrence Arnold for the second time in the game with 1 minute, 12 seconds remaining Friday night, allowing Kansas to escape with a 17-14 victory over South Dakota in coach Lance Leipold’s debut with the Jayhawks.

Leipold left the University at Buffalo in the spring to take the head coaching job at the University of Kansas after six years at the helm of the Bulls' team.

The Coyotes had pulled ahead when Kansas native Travis Theis ran 25 yards for a go-ahead score with 5:16 to go.

The student section rushed the field to celebrate the end of a 13-game skid — albeit against an FCS opponent — and the Jayhawks’ first win since beating Texas Tech on October 26, 2019.

