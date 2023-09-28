UB School of Dental Medicine prepares for $2.6M expansion

The plan calls for refurbishments of the clinic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine is planning another multimillion-dollar renovation project.

The school filed plans in mid-September with the State Department of Health for a $2.58 million project to refurbish its orthodontic clinic at Squire Hall on its South Campus.

The plan calls for refurbishments of the clinic with 20 dental chairs and new dental equipment to replace the 19 dental chairs in the existing department.

Orthodontics treatment in the program is provided to children and adults by dentists completing a residency in orthodontics supervised by certified orthodontists.