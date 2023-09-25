Buff State has largest incoming class yet

Buffalo State has celebrated its largest incoming class in the last three years and has seen the projected retention rate for the university increase.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we make our way through the back-to-school season here in Western New York many college freshmen are making their way through their first fall semesters.

Buffalo State celebrates its largest incoming class in the last three years and has seen the projected retention rate for the university increase.

This fall there are 2,045 new undergraduate students at Buff State, and this is also the largest incoming freshmen class in SUNY's university college sector for the 5th time in 6 years.

"These excellent enrollment results are a testament to the efforts and support of our entire Buffalo State community who, led by our enrollment management team, worked together to bring a promising group of students to campus," said Buffalo State University Interim President Bonita R. Durand, Ph.D. "I am very proud of my Buffalo State family and all that they do to serve our students and their families. They truly make a difference in the lives of many."

Along with the increase in new first-year students Buff State has also seen an increase in their transfer student numbers with there being 559 transfers, a 28.5% increase from a year ago.

The college reported that residence hall occupancy is 1,906 students, a 13.3% increase from a year ago.

