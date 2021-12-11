College basketball roundup: Bonnies, Griffs fall short; Bulls move to 6-3 with a win

The University at Buffalo men beat St. Josh Fisher, 100-58. Josh Mballa had an 18-point performance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo men's basketball team improved to 6-3 on the season behind Josh Mballa's 18-point game, as Buffalo romped past St. John Fisher 100-58.

Jeenathan Williams added 17 points for the Bulls on Saturday, while Ronaldo Segu chipped in 16. Daniel Cook led the Cardinals with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bonnies and Huskies also squared off. R.J. Cole led Connecticut with 15 points, and the No. 15 squad surged midway through the second half to beat St. Bonaventure 74-64.

Akok Akok added 12 points and Jordan Hawkins had 11 for UConn.

The Huskies are 8-1. St. Bonaventure took a 39-36 lead on Jalen Adaway’s two free throws before the Huskies scored 13 straight points to take control.

Jaren Holmes had 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists for the Bonnies, who are 8-2.

Canisius fell to 2-9 on the season after a 71-43 loss to Youngstown State.

Dwayne Cohill posted 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Youngstown State to a 71-43 win. Malek Green led the Golden Griffins on Saturday with 19 points and nine rebounds.

DOWN TO THE WIRE.



UConn 64#Bonnies 59



1:55 to play on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/9HJ6oBDFpK — Bonnies Men's Basketball (@BonniesMBB) December 11, 2021