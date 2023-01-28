Buffalo man in stable condition after overnight shooting

Buffalo Police detectives are attempting to determine whether the shooting happened in the area of East Delavan Avenue and Bailey Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot early Saturday.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Buffalo Police detectives are attempting to determine whether the shooting happened in the area of East Delavan Avenue and Bailey Avenue.

The 20-year-old man was shot "in the leg area," according to a spokesperson for Buffalo Police. A private vehicle took the man to Erie County Medical Center, where he was being treated for his injury.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or any other shooting in Buffalo, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.