School Kids Day at Sahlen Field

The Buffalo Bisons hosted their annual School Kids Day for nearly 16,000 students, teachers, and other fans at Sahlen Field on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons hosted their annual School Kids Day for nearly 16,000 students, teachers, and other fans at Sahlen Field on Thursday afternoon.

There was a ton of extra chanting, cheering, clapping, dancing, and even some chirping from the crowd as kids and teachers from a ton of different local schools came to cheer on the Bisons during their game against the St. Paul Saints.

It was a nice day at the office for some teachers and administrators as the sun was shining, kids were dancing, holding foam fingers, and everyone got a hot dog.

Regardless whether you loved or hated the game itself, the overall consensus was that most of the kids had fun. Here are just a few of the responses on what some of the students considered to be the best part of such an exciting day.

"I've actually never went to a baseball game before, this is my first time."

"When my favorite player [Otto Lopez] hit an RBI single."

"We can have fun outside of the school building instead of just sitting down in the classroom and doing work. It's nice to get out of the classroom sometimes."

"Probably coming to the game and getting interviewed right now."

Even Conehead had a special and kid-friendly array of popcorn, cotton candy, Sour Patch Kids, and Swedish Fish.

So, whether the kids were watching the game, enjoying the food, screaming if the Bisons made a good or bad play, or maybe even accidentally rooting for the St. Paul Saints, it didn't matter.

The day was all about having a little fun in the sun during a day of school spent at the ballpark.