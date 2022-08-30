Buffalo Bills Block Parties making a comeback on Chippewa

The unique game day experience will include two massive 15-foot LED video walls, live game sound, a live DJ and live halftime show.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills Block Parties are returning to Chippewa just ahead of the start of the regular season.

It kicks off Sept. 8, when the Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams. The party will begin at 5 p.m., three hours before kickoff at 8:20 p.m.

Local business owners have been working with city officials to put on the annual "Bills Block Parties."

“Last year’s Bills Block Parties were an amazing experience for both the businesses and the fans,” says Dale Segal, partner at Rec Room, one of the participating businesses. “We had over 2000 fans come downtown for a game day experience like no other. The feedback was so positive that we’re preparing for even fans more to come down and watch with us this year.”



The unique game day experience includes two massive 15-foot LED video walls, live game sound, a live DJ during commercial breaks, and a live halftime show.

There will also be Happy Hour food, drink specials, music, and a cornhole tournament.