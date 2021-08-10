Bills hype builds among Buffalo Police, pizza shops, and downtown businesses

Redemption is a dish best served hot and on Sunday Night Football.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills look to redeem themselves Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, it's the build-up before the game that has the City of Good Neighbors feeling like it's already time for the playoffs.

Chippewa Bills Block Party Returns Bigger and Better

One of the newest events in downtown Buffalo, the Chippewa Bills Block Party is doubling in size this weekend. Chippewa Street between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street will be blocked off starting at noon on Sunday.

The event which is hosted by the Chippewa Alliance gives fans a place to watch the Bills on the big screen, enjoy some local restaurants and be outside. When the Bills blew out the Dolphins 35 nothing, 700 people attended. Event organizer and Rec Room business partner Chris Ring said they're expecting the Kansas City game to have a much larger crowd.

"We are opening this week at 6 p.m. a couple of hours before kick-off again, encouraging people to come down here. We have live music great food and drink specials from our sponsors... we're expecting just under 1500 people for this game so almost double what we had," said Ring.

The event is ticketed. General admission is $10 per person and you have to be 21 years or older to attend. Larger tables are also available by reservation.

Two more block parties are set for November 14 and December 26.

Buffalo Police Accept a Wager from their K.C. Counterparts

The point spread Friday morning was +2.5 in favor of the Bills, a slim margin but it's one that Buffalo Police hope to capitalize on and win some...barbeque?

Kansas City Police challenged cops in the City of Good Neighbors this week and wagered some of their famous pulled pork and brisket. If the Bills win Buffalo Police will have that delicious prize delivered to their department.

BPD accepted on Thursday, so if the Bills lose, wings from the Anchor Bar will be headed out west.

La Nova Pizza Prepping for Busy Game Day

There are few trios as good as football, pizza, and wings... okay maybe the Three Musketeers. But long before you'll be munching on some cheesy, crispy goodness, local pizza shops have to prep for gameday.

"It gets a little hectic in here," said Shakim Lyons.

Lyons is one of the managers at La Nova on West Ferry Street in the City of Buffalo. His well (pepperoni) greased team is expecting as much a rush as the Bills Offensive line when they face the Chiefs, so he offered some insight for customers.

"We're going to have a couple of extra people in here seeing as how it's a night game. Pickup is probably going to be about an hour, delivery an hour and a half. It may be best to order early, get your time orders in, and pre-order," Lyons said.

Patience and kindness towards staff are also always appreciated. And just like his pizza, Lyons is confident that redemption will be served up hot and fresh this Sunday.