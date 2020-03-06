Bills will have training camp in Orchard Park

Head coach Sean McDermott is a believer in getting away for camp, but these are different circumstances.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whenever the Bills have training camp this season, it won't be at St. John Fisher College. It will be at the Bills' facility in Orchard Park.

The NFL announced Tuesday that teams will hold training camp at team facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Bills have held training camp at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, outside of Rochester, for the past 20 years.

On a Zoom call with the Buffalo media Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who has always been a believer in going away for training camp, said, "I’ve always been a proponent of going away. I think we’re one of the few teams that still do go away and I just believe in that for a lot of reasons, one of which is getting away builds fellowship and camaraderie and you share an experience.

"And anytime you can share an experience, I think that bodes well for building community, chemistry and the like, which are so important in my opinion to building a good team."

McDermott added that he understands, respects, and supports the league's decision.