BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University has dropped baseball as part of a move to ease financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school says it’s reducing its athletic budget by $2 million.

“This is a very difficult, but necessary, decision,” athletic director Bob Moosbrugger said. “As a baseball alumnus, my heart breaks for the families affected by this decision.”

Moosbrugger added the school will honor scholarship agreements through graduation and will assist student-athletes who want to transfer.

Bowling Green’s move came one day after Akron, another member of the Mid-American Conference, dropped three sports because of fiscal hardship caused by the virus outbreak. Earlier this week, the MAC announced it is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, to save money.

