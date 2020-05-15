BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Atlantic 10 has adjusted its athletic schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven sports will have their seasons regionalized and cut 25 percent.

The sports impacted are field hockey, volleyball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, baseball, softball and women’s lacrosse. Field hockey already had a four-team championship set. Now the other conference championships will be reduced to four teams as well.

The changes only apply to the 2021 season, if it's safe for collegiate competition.

Men and women's basketball is by far the biggest sport in the conference. There are no changes to either the men's or women's basketball seasons.

Schedule pairings for basketball are expected to be released soon.

