NEW YORK — Although the NHL has been shut down since March 12, the league continues to weigh its options on how to proceed.

During a virtual town hall Tuesday NHL commissioner Gary Bettman members of the San Jose Sharks’ business alliance that shut down the season and not handing out the Stanley Cup is “not something I’m even contemplating.”

“I believe that if the right time comes, and the right circumstances, based on all of the options that we’re considering and our ability to execute them, we’ll get this season done,” Bettman said, via Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News.

“I don’t want to sound Pollyanna, but cancelling is too easy a solution. That means you stop working hard to do all of the things that we’re doing, and I ultimately believe that there will be an opportunity.”

Some states in the United States have begun to reopen as have some provinces in Canada. If play did resume no one knows exactly what it would look like.

“We would like to bring a conclusion to this season,” Bettman said. “It’s got to be fair, it’s got to have integrity, and if we have to do it over the summer on some modified basis, then we’ll do it on that basis.”

As of right now there is no timetable for a return to action. As always no matter what the speculation is surrounding the return of any sport or sports league, public health issues must be dealt with first and foremost.

