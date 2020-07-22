x
Report: Blue Jays to play in Pittsburgh

Buffalo's Sahlen Field had remained in the running as a fallback option, but all indications are the Blue Jays home for 2020 will be PNC Park.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
TORONTO, ON — The Toronto Blue Jays will play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh if the state of Pennsylvania approves it. 

Two officials familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that the agreement to share the stadium with the Pirates is pending state approval. The officials spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak ahead of the government decision. 

Canada denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve.

